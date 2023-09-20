Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Final E-3 Sentry AWACS to Retire this Year Departs for Retirement

    OK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The final E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft to be retired this year from the United States Air Force departed Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Thursday morning.
    E-3 Tail Number 83-0009 destination is the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group located at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. The aircraft will be among the 11 E-3s previously sent for reduction as part of the FY23’s President’s Budget Request.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 18:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897984
    VIRIN: 230921-F-SN568-1001
    Filename: DOD_109898235
    Length: 00:06:24
    Location: OK, US

    This work, Final E-3 Sentry AWACS to Retire this Year Departs for Retirement (1 of 2), by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS

    Tinker Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Oklahoma City
    AWACS
    tinker Air Force base

