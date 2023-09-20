Final E-3 Sentry AWACS to Retire this Year Departs for Retirement (1 of 2)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The final E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft to be retired this year from the United States Air Force departed Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Thursday morning.

E-3 Tail Number 83-0009 destination is the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group located at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. The aircraft will be among the 11 E-3s previously sent for reduction as part of the FY23’s President’s Budget Request.