Final E-3 Sentry AWACS to Retire this Year Departs for Retirement (1 of 2)

The final E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft to be retired this year from the United States Air Force departed Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Thursday morning.
E-3 Tail Number 83-0009 destination is the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group located at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. The aircraft will be among the 11 E-3s previously sent for reduction as part of the FY23’s President’s Budget Request.
Tinker Air Force Base
