Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LP Question & Answer 14 Sep 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    LP Question & Answer 14 Sep 2023 featuring Dr. Stephanie Hostetter, Mr. Mike Hower, and Mr. Jon French presenting Using Portfolios for Program-Level Assessment

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 17:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 897982
    Filename: DOD_109898217
    Length: 00:57:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LP Question & Answer 14 Sep 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LP Question & Answer 14 Sep 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT