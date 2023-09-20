U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division’s Main Command Post Operational Detachment (MCPOD) are recognized during a demobilization and awards ceremony, on Fort Carson, Col., Sep. 21, 2023. The ceremony was held to recognize the efforts of MCPOD Soldiers during their deployment to NATO’s eastern European front in support of Operation Assured Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2023 17:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|897973
|VIRIN:
|230921-A-JG199-5504
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_109898192
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Infantry Division MCPOD Demobilization and Awards Ceremony, by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
