    4th Infantry Division MCPOD Demobilization and Awards Ceremony

    CO, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Spc. Doniel Kennedy 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division’s Main Command Post Operational Detachment (MCPOD) are recognized during a demobilization and awards ceremony, on Fort Carson, Col., Sep. 21, 2023. The ceremony was held to recognize the efforts of MCPOD Soldiers during their deployment to NATO’s eastern European front in support of Operation Assured Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 17:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897973
    VIRIN: 230921-A-JG199-5504
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_109898192
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CO, US

    4th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    Demobilization
    Utah National Guard
    Steadfast and Loyal

