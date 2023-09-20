4th Infantry Division MCPOD Demobilization and Awards Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division’s Main Command Post Operational Detachment (MCPOD) are recognized during a demobilization and awards ceremony, on Fort Carson, Col., Sep. 21, 2023. The ceremony was held to recognize the efforts of MCPOD Soldiers during their deployment to NATO’s eastern European front in support of Operation Assured Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)