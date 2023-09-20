Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian Careers in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Cartographer

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    Have you ever thought of a rewarding career in the federal government with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers?

    Did you know you DO NOT have to enlist in the U.S. Army and you DO NOT have to be an engineer?

    You can be a cartographer like Kesley!

    See what careers are available on USA Jobs: https://dvidshub.net/r/l7gl33

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897962
    VIRIN: 230803-A-ZS026-7036
    Filename: DOD_109898043
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian Careers in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Cartographer, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jobs
    Careers
    Cartographer

