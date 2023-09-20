Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Leaders Talk Global Security Challenges

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Vernon Young 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, leaders talk about how the department is changing in light of great power competition in their keynote speeches at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference at National Harbor, Maryland.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 16:32
    Length: 00:02:10
