    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Julio Rivera 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Sep. 19, 2023) - Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Faram, was selected to chief for FY-24. Faram shares the story of his journey in the Navy that started in 1978.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 15:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897941
    VIRIN: 230918-N-EC658-1002
    Filename: DOD_109897805
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, FY-24 Oldest Chief Select Mark Faram, by CPO Julio Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NAVY

