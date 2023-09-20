A Defense Logistics Agency Documentary: It caught us all off guard, a global pandemic, the likes not seen in a century. It affected everyone and every part of government needed to react. The Defense Logistics Agency played a key role on many fronts, for its unique capabilities and crisis management experience. This is how DLA stepped up to serve our forces, our nation and the world.
This is a condensed (captioned) version of the original production, which may be found at:
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/893341/combatting-coronavirus-dlas-global-response-full-doc-film-captioned
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2023 15:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897937
|VIRIN:
|230901-D-D0441-8680
|PIN:
|505803-A
|Filename:
|DOD_109897757
|Length:
|00:14:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combatting the Coronavirus, DLA's Global Response 15MinuteVersionForDMA Captioned, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
