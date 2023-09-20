Combatting the Coronavirus, DLA's Global Response 15MinuteVersionForDMA Captioned

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Defense Logistics Agency Documentary: It caught us all off guard, a global pandemic, the likes not seen in a century. It affected everyone and every part of government needed to react. The Defense Logistics Agency played a key role on many fronts, for its unique capabilities and crisis management experience. This is how DLA stepped up to serve our forces, our nation and the world.



This is a condensed (captioned) version of the original production, which may be found at:

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/893341/combatting-coronavirus-dlas-global-response-full-doc-film-captioned