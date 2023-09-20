Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combatting the Coronavirus, DLA's Global Response 15MinuteVersionForDMA Captioned

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    A Defense Logistics Agency Documentary: It caught us all off guard, a global pandemic, the likes not seen in a century. It affected everyone and every part of government needed to react. The Defense Logistics Agency played a key role on many fronts, for its unique capabilities and crisis management experience. This is how DLA stepped up to serve our forces, our nation and the world.

    This is a condensed (captioned) version of the original production, which may be found at:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/893341/combatting-coronavirus-dlas-global-response-full-doc-film-captioned

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:14:54
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combatting the Coronavirus, DLA's Global Response 15MinuteVersionForDMA Captioned, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    White House
    Pandemic
    DLA
    Coronavirus
    Combatting the Coronavirus

