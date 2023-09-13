Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Base Delta 1 Mission Video

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jared Bunn, Senior Airman Mario Calabro, Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo, Airman 1st Class Cody Friend and Paul Honnick

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Charles Apodaca, SBD 1 senior enlisted leader, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Clark, SBD 1 senior enlisted Airman, lay out the mission, vision and priorities of the Space Force's premier base operations support element. SBD 1 is one team, seven installations, and dozens of geographically separated units encompassing 11 time zones across the globe. (U.S. Space Force video by Paul Honnick, Senior Airman Jared Bunn, Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo, Senior Airman Mario Calabro and Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 13:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    Delta
    Base Operations
    USSF
    Space Force
    SBD 1
    Space Base Delta 1

