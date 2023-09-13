Space Base Delta 1 Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Charles Apodaca, SBD 1 senior enlisted leader, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Clark, SBD 1 senior enlisted Airman, lay out the mission, vision and priorities of the Space Force's premier base operations support element. SBD 1 is one team, seven installations, and dozens of geographically separated units encompassing 11 time zones across the globe. (U.S. Space Force video by Paul Honnick, Senior Airman Jared Bunn, Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo, Senior Airman Mario Calabro and Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)