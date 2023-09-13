Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Air Force Marathon Race Winners

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Video by Hannah Carranza, David Clingerman, Christopher Decker, Jeffery Harris, R.J. Oriez, Tech. Sgt. Daniel Peterson, Robert Purtiman and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Winners from the Men’s and Women’s Full Marathon, Half-marathon, and 10K race comment on their victory and participation in the 2023 Air Force Marathon, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 16th, 2023. The 2023 Air Force Marathon drew more than 8,500 competitors Sept. 15-16. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 10:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897415
    VIRIN: 230917-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_109890078
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Air Force Marathon Race Winners, by Hannah Carranza, David Clingerman, Christopher Decker, Jeffery Harris, R.J. Oriez, TSgt Daniel Peterson, Robert Purtiman and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marathon
    Team Wright-Patt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT