B-roll. Soldiers of the 840th Transportation Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade, alongside Cargo Transport System contractors conduct offload operations from the MV Cape Wrath at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Sept. 4, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 06:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897406
|VIRIN:
|230904-D-VN697-2687
|Filename:
|DOD_109889721
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|PORT OF SHUAIBA, KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Port of Shuaiba Operations, Sunrise, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Sea Transportation Service
LEAVE A COMMENT