U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart teamed up with the host nation first responders along with the U.S. Army Reserve 773rd Civil Support Team stationed out of Kaiserslautern, Germany, in the annual emergency preparedness exercise.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 04:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897402
|VIRIN:
|230912-A-FB640-8267
|Filename:
|DOD_109889651
|Length:
|00:11:39
|Location:
|BW, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Stallion Shake b-roll, by SSG Marie Alth and SSG Sidnie Smith-Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT