    133rd Test Squadron 75th Anniversary History

    FORT DODGE, IA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    The 133rd Test Squadron was formed on June 1st of 1948. The unit has spent over half a century watching the skys, performing a variety of missions, including its current mission as the only Test Squadron of the Air National Guard.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 15:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897348
    VIRIN: 230917-Z-KI557-1014
    Filename: DOD_109889094
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: FORT DODGE, IA, US 

    Iowa&rsquo;s 133rd Test Squadron celebrates 75 years in the Air National Guard

    celebration
    133rd Test Squadron
    Fort Dodge
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    75th anniversary

