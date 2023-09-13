133rd Test Squadron 75th Anniversary History

The 133rd Test Squadron was formed on June 1st of 1948. The unit has spent over half a century watching the skys, performing a variety of missions, including its current mission as the only Test Squadron of the Air National Guard.
Iowa’s 133rd Test Squadron celebrates 75 years in the Air National Guard
