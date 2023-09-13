B-roll of the 27th annual U.S. Air Force Marathon weekend's 5-kilometer race at Wright State University, in Fairborn, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2023. Wright State teams up with Wright-Patt each year to host a health and fitness expo, 1K kid's race and a 5K the day before the Air Force Marathon. (U.S. Air Force video by Jeff Harris, Chris Decker and David Clingerman)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 14:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897346
|VIRIN:
|230915-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109889060
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Marathon weekend kicks of with 5K, by David Clingerman, Christopher Decker, Jeffery Harris and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT