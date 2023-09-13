Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Marathon weekend kicks of with 5K

    OH, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by David Clingerman, Christopher Decker, Jeffery Harris and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of the 27th annual U.S. Air Force Marathon weekend's 5-kilometer race at Wright State University, in Fairborn, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2023. Wright State teams up with Wright-Patt each year to host a health and fitness expo, 1K kid's race and a 5K the day before the Air Force Marathon. (U.S. Air Force video by Jeff Harris, Chris Decker and David Clingerman)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 14:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897346
    VIRIN: 230915-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_109889060
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Air Force Marathon weekend kicks of with 5K, by David Clingerman, Christopher Decker, Jeffery Harris and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wright Patterson
    Air Force Marathon
    5K
    WPAFB

