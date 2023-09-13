Air Force Marathon weekend kicks of with 5K

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897346" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of the 27th annual U.S. Air Force Marathon weekend's 5-kilometer race at Wright State University, in Fairborn, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2023. Wright State teams up with Wright-Patt each year to host a health and fitness expo, 1K kid's race and a 5K the day before the Air Force Marathon. (U.S. Air Force video by Jeff Harris, Chris Decker and David Clingerman)