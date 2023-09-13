Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    444th Medical Company Ground Ambulance train at Fort Indiantown Gap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 444th Medical Company Ground Ambulance, 424th Medical Battalion, 338th Medical Brigade, 3rd Division Deployment Support, U.S. Army Reserve, based in West Virginia, conduct a Tactical Combat Casualty Care refresher course in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 16, 2023. The training includes mannequin simulation that performs different human functions in realistic trauma situations, such as change in pulses, tongue swelling, pupil movement, bleeding, yelling and screaming. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897336
    VIRIN: 230916-Z-JA962-2138
    Filename: DOD_109888974
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 444th Medical Company Ground Ambulance train at Fort Indiantown Gap, by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    West Virginia

    TAGS

    West Virginia
    Army Reserves
    TCCC
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    444th MCG
    424th Medical Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT