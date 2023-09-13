Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KYNG Elevates Aviation Day at Capital City Airport

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Aviation enthusiasts, families, and community members converged in Frankfort on September 16, 2023, to celebrate Aviation Day at Capital City Airport with the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, and other aviation/first responder partners.

    KYNG Elevates Aviation Day at Capital City Airport

    Aviation Day
    KentuckyGuard
    Capital City Airport
    63TAB

