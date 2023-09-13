Aviation enthusiasts, families, and community members converged in Frankfort on September 16, 2023, to celebrate Aviation Day at Capital City Airport with the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, and other aviation/first responder partners.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 13:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897322
|VIRIN:
|230916-A-OX664-8210
|Filename:
|DOD_109888933
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
KYNG Elevates Aviation Day at Capital City Airport
