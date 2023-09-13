Medical Training Refresher Course Offered at Fort Indiantown Gap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 444th Medical Company Ground Ambulance, 424th Medical Battalion, 338th Medical Brigade, 3rd Division Deployment Support, attend a Tactical Combat Casualty Care(TC8-800) valuation refresher course at the Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 16, 2023. The Medical Simulation Training Center offers state of the art accommodations that include patient simulators, an outdoor urban training compound, and a litter obstacle course to ensure solider readiness.