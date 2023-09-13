U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kyle Bertelsen, the assistant operations officer with 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, talks about his experience with Arcane Thunder 23, the first large-scale training exercise for the task force, at a Polish training base in Ustka, Poland, Aug. 30, 2023. The 2nd MDTF effectively executes the multi-domain operations concept within the European region to achieve U.S. strategic objectives outlined in the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 10:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|897297
|VIRIN:
|230830-Z-YU904-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109888346
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|USTKA, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Multi-Domain Task Force Soldiers conduct Exercise Arcane Thunder, by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT