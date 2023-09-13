Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Multi-Domain Task Force Soldiers conduct Exercise Arcane Thunder

    USTKA, POLAND

    08.29.2023

    Video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Electromagnetic Activities Company, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, operate an aerostat during exercise Arcane Thunder in Ustka, Poland Aug. 29. Soldiers were trained in the planning of Aerostat operations, launch operations, and recovery actions to inform new tactics to enable multi-domain concepts. Exercise Arcane Thunder is part of the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence – Europe campaign to evaluate the progress of the service’s modernization efforts. This exercise will validate and test the continuous integration of effects in various domains including air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 09:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897296
    VIRIN: 230830-Z-YU904-1002
    Filename: DOD_109888325
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: USTKA, PL 

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    56thAC
    ArcaneThunder
    2ndMDTF

