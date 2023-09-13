B-Roll: Multi-Domain Task Force Soldiers conduct Exercise Arcane Thunder

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Electromagnetic Activities Company, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, operate an aerostat during exercise Arcane Thunder in Ustka, Poland Aug. 29. Soldiers were trained in the planning of Aerostat operations, launch operations, and recovery actions to inform new tactics to enable multi-domain concepts. Exercise Arcane Thunder is part of the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence – Europe campaign to evaluate the progress of the service’s modernization efforts. This exercise will validate and test the continuous integration of effects in various domains including air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)
