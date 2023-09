Soldiers look to the sky to train for emerging warfare at Saber Junction 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, playing the role of opposing forces, use drones of various makes and models to simulate complex warfare and tactics to train multinational forces throughout Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany. Saber Junction 23 allows the U.S. and its NATO allies and partners to refine existing tactics, and develop new, battlefield-critical capabilities.



Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)