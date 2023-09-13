Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 1 from tanker 50 miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Corpus Christi prepares to hoist an ailing crewman from the crude oil tanker vessel Gem No. 5 approximately 50 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Sept. 15, 2023. The helicopter crew transported the man, who had reportedly been sick for days, to Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreline. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

