Coast Guard medevacs 1 from tanker 50 miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Corpus Christi prepares to hoist an ailing crewman from the crude oil tanker vessel Gem No. 5 approximately 50 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Sept. 15, 2023. The helicopter crew transported the man, who had reportedly been sick for days, to Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreline. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)