A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Corpus Christi prepares to hoist an ailing crewman from the crude oil tanker vessel Gem No. 5 approximately 50 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Sept. 15, 2023. The helicopter crew transported the man, who had reportedly been sick for days, to Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreline. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 22:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897271
|VIRIN:
|230915-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109887797
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard medevacs 1 from tanker 50 miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT