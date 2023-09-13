Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    76th ORC Observes Hispanic Heritage Month

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, UT, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Chantell Black 

    76th Operational Response Command

    The 76th ORC Public Affairs Office spoke to Soldiers assigned to the headquarters in Salt Lake City of Hispanic and Latinx descent and asked them questions about their heritage pride and how that connects to their service in the Army Reserve.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 18:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 897257
    VIRIN: 221015-A-CL806-1093
    Filename: DOD_109887640
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, UT, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Hispanic heritage month
    equal opportunity
    76th orc
    onaway
    latinx soldiers

