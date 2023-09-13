9/11 Remembrance Memorial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897256" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 11, 2023) Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commemorated the sacrifice and strength displayed by the nation’s citizens on the fateful day of 9/11. A flag ceremony was conducted in front of Memorial Fountain where flags were flown for 24 hours leading up to the 11th of September representing the spirit of the nation’s resilience. During the solemn ceremony the flags were taken down for a time of reflection and remembrance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)