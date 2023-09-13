Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Remembrance Memorial

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnold-Hendershot 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 11, 2023) Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commemorated the sacrifice and strength displayed by the nation’s citizens on the fateful day of 9/11. A flag ceremony was conducted in front of Memorial Fountain where flags were flown for 24 hours leading up to the 11th of September representing the spirit of the nation’s resilience. During the solemn ceremony the flags were taken down for a time of reflection and remembrance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 17:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897256
    VIRIN: 230911-N-RM312-1001
    Filename: DOD_109887621
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Remembrance Memorial, by SA Gavin Arnold-Hendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    9/11
    JBPHH

