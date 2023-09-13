9/11 Remembrance Memorial

PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 11, 2023) Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commemorated the sacrifice and strength displayed by the nation’s citizens on the fateful day of 9/11. A flag ceremony was conducted in front of Memorial Fountain where flags were flown for 24 hours leading up to the 11th of September representing the spirit of the nation’s resilience. During the solemn ceremony the flags were taken down for a time of reflection and remembrance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 17:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
