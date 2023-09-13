Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Construction Training Center, Port Hueneme- Construction Mechanics Feature 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Construction Training Center (NCTC) Port Hueneme, CA

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, PORT HUENEME, CA - Constuction Mechanic Apprentice Timir Thomas provides some insight on why he joined the Navy and pursued a career as a Seabee and Construction Mechanic.

    Graphic templates & Music Credits: Used under license by Storyblocks.com

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 18:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897238
    VIRIN: 230901-N-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_109887130
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabee
    Naval Base Ventura County
    Vehicle Maintenance
    NBVC
    Construction Mechanic Apprentice
    Naval Constuction Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT