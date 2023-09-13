video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, relocates equipment during the I MIG Command Post Exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 11, 2023. The I MIG CPX allows the force to balance future and current expeditionary operations utilizing the authorization to operate cycle in order to conduct, shape and sustain operations as directed by I MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Manuel Rivera)