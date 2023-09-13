U.S. Marines with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, relocates equipment during the I MIG Command Post Exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 11, 2023. The I MIG CPX allows the force to balance future and current expeditionary operations utilizing the authorization to operate cycle in order to conduct, shape and sustain operations as directed by I MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 18:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897237
|VIRIN:
|230911-M-TE664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109887098
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
