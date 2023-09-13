Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MIG Command Post Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, relocates equipment during the I MIG Command Post Exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 11, 2023. The I MIG CPX allows the force to balance future and current expeditionary operations utilizing the authorization to operate cycle in order to conduct, shape and sustain operations as directed by I MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897237
    VIRIN: 230911-M-TE664-1001
    Filename: DOD_109887098
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MIG Command Post Exercise, by LCpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Field
    9th COMM
    I MIG
    I MSB

