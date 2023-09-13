Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month - 165th Airlift Wing- Airmen's Creed

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, recite the Airmen's Creed, Aug. 6, 2023 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Ga. The airmen who participated all come from a hispanic backgrounds and came together to highlight the one thing they all share-- a passion for serving in the United States Air Force as American Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood and Senior Airman Christa Ross)

    (Music is released by Pixabay under the Content License, which makes it safe to use without asking for permission or giving credit to the artist - even for certain commercial purposes.)

    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    National Guard Bureau
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Georgia Air National Guard
    165th Airlift Wing

