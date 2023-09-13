Hispanic Heritage Month - 165th Airlift Wing- Airmen's Creed

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, recite the Airmen's Creed, Aug. 6, 2023 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Ga. The airmen who participated all come from a hispanic backgrounds and came together to highlight the one thing they all share-- a passion for serving in the United States Air Force as American Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood and Senior Airman Christa Ross)



(Music is released by Pixabay under the Content License, which makes it safe to use without asking for permission or giving credit to the artist - even for certain commercial purposes.)