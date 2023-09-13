Ready Relevant Learning in the Logistics Specialist Rating

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Navy instructors assigned to Naval Technical Training Command Meridian discuss the changes to their "A" school logistics specialist's rate training in Meridian, Mississippi, May 30, 2023. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)