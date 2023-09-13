Navy instructors assigned to Naval Technical Training Command Meridian discuss the changes to their "A" school logistics specialist's rate training in Meridian, Mississippi, May 30, 2023. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 15:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|897232
|VIRIN:
|230915-N-YW264-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109886864
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|MERIDIAN, MS, US
This work, Ready Relevant Learning in the Logistics Specialist Rating, by PO1 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
