Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard recognizes 76th Air Force birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    For 76 years, American Airmen have exemplified "fly, fight, and win," extending our nation’s global reach across air, space, and cyberspace. Here's to continued excellence in AirPower—anytime, anywhere. Happy birthday, U.S. Air Force!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 12:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897212
    VIRIN: 230915-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109886602
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard recognizes 76th Air Force birthday, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Birthday
    Airpower
    Air Force
    USAF
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT