RIA-JMTC September 2023 Machinist Apprentice Graduation Ceremony

Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center Machinist Apprentice Graduation Ceremony. The 113-year-old program provides skilled, U.S. Department of Labor-certified journeyman machinists to help RIA-JMTC continue producing high-quality equipment for American warfighters. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.