RIA-JMTC September 2023 Machinist Apprentice Graduation Ceremony

Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center Machinist Apprentice Graduation Ceremony. The 113-year-old program provides skilled, U.S. Department of Labor-certified journeyman machinists to help RIA-JMTC continue producing high-quality equipment for American warfighters. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 10:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897197
|VIRIN:
|230907-O-XF347-2294
|Filename:
|DOD_109886436
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
RIA-JMTC machinist apprentice graduating class adds to the program’s 113-year-old legacy
