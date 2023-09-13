Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIA-JMTC September 2023 Machinist Apprentice Graduation Ceremony

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Video by Kendall Swank 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center Machinist Apprentice Graduation Ceremony. The 113-year-old program provides skilled, U.S. Department of Labor-certified journeyman machinists to help RIA-JMTC continue producing high-quality equipment for American warfighters. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 10:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897197
    VIRIN: 230907-O-XF347-2294
    Filename: DOD_109886436
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RIA-JMTC machinist apprentice graduating class adds to the program&rsquo;s 113-year-old legacy

    TAGS

    Graduation Ceremony
    Army
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Apprentice Program
    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center
    Apprentice Graduation

