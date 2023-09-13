Links and clickables! Let’s talk about how to use the many types of links and link based modules to better guide your audience to the content they want to see.
Powerpoint Presentation Slides: https://webtraining.dma.mil/Portals/0/Documents/Webinars/PresentationFiles/Links.pptx?ver=2023-09-15-092151-030
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 09:30
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|897183
|VIRIN:
|230912-D-BK064-3658
|Filename:
|DOD_109886298
|Length:
|00:25:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Links, by Darline Glaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
