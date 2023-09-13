William Tell 2023 Weapons Load Competition

The F-22, F-15 and F-35 compete in a weapons load competition at the Air Domiance Center, Savannah, Georgia,during William Tell 2023, Sept. 14, 2023. The competition highlights the critical camaraderie participants develop in a competition environment; elite teams drive each other to be better and help Airmen understand their true limits and capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 23:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897154
|VIRIN:
|230914-F-RS022-1528
|Filename:
|DOD_109885549
|Length:
|00:50:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
