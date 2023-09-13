DLA Troop Support: Behind Every Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897124" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DLA Troop Support is behind every military mission. What does this mean? It means DLA Troop Support provides the supplies you need wherever you need them. This skilled team is responsible for four supply chains which provide our nation’s military and government partners with: food and feeding equipment; clothing and textile items; construction and equipment materiel; and medical materiel and pharmaceuticals. Our team works tirelessly to deliver global supply chain solutions because we understand we are behind every mission. #DLATroopSupport