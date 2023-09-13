Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Troop Support: Behind Every Mission

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Troop Support is behind every military mission. What does this mean? It means DLA Troop Support provides the supplies you need wherever you need them. This skilled team is responsible for four supply chains which provide our nation’s military and government partners with: food and feeding equipment; clothing and textile items; construction and equipment materiel; and medical materiel and pharmaceuticals. Our team works tirelessly to deliver global supply chain solutions because we understand we are behind every mission. #DLATroopSupport

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 19:16
