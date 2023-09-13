Footage of the USAF Thunderbirds demonstration and pre-flight maintenance in Boise, Idaho, August 26 & 27th, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 17:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897111
|VIRIN:
|230827-F-AF248-5190
|Filename:
|DOD_109885022
|Length:
|00:07:13
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, USAF Thunderbirds 2023 Slow-Motion B-Roll, by TSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
