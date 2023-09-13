The United States Air Force, established September 18, 1947, celebrates 76 years of a proud heritage.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 16:23
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|897090
|VIRIN:
|230914-O-YB458-7896
|Filename:
|DOD_109884887
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force 76th Birthday, by Andriy Agashchuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT