    Atomic Veterans Commemorative Service Medal

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Video by Kashif Basharat, William Krumpelman and Luis Palacios

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    WebCast of the Atomic Veterans Commemorative Service Medal (AVCSM) Ceremony at the Defense Logistics Agency’s McNamara Auditorium, Sept. 13, 2023. This event honored the service and sacrifice of veterans instrumental in the development of our nation’s atomic and nuclear weapons programs and direct contribution to our nation’s freedom and prosperity. Atomic Veterans from around the National Capital Region attended the event and were ceremoniously awarded the commemorative service medal.

