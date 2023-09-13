video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897088" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

WebCast of the Atomic Veterans Commemorative Service Medal (AVCSM) Ceremony at the Defense Logistics Agency’s McNamara Auditorium, Sept. 13, 2023. This event honored the service and sacrifice of veterans instrumental in the development of our nation’s atomic and nuclear weapons programs and direct contribution to our nation’s freedom and prosperity. Atomic Veterans from around the National Capital Region attended the event and were ceremoniously awarded the commemorative service medal.