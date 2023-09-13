Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ANG First Sgt 2.0

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Video by David Barlow 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    This video depicts the ANG first SGT 2.0 class offered through the ANG 1st Sergeant functional.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 15:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897081
    VIRIN: 230612-F-KG031-1021
    PIN: 230A10
    Filename: DOD_109884715
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    First sergeant
    2.0
    shirt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT