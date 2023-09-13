NROTC: Leaders Wanted

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897062" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Navy and Marine Corps team need leaders like you to help make the team successful, to build trust among teams, to work collaboratively and equitably, to be courageous and adjust plans and solutions based on learning, to be apply problem-solving skills and identify and remove barriers to progress.