    NROTC Needs Leaders Like You

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by James Friel 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    The Navy and Marine Corps team need leaders like you to help make the team successful, to build trust among teams, to work collaboratively and equitably, to be courageous and adjust plans and solutions based on learning, to be apply problem-solving skills and identify and remove barriers to progress.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 13:10
    Category: Commercials
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    NSTC
    NROTC

