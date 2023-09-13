Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video Portraits: 1st Lt. Meghan Smith

    PELELIU, PALAU

    08.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Meghan M. Smith poses for video portraits on Peleliu, Republic of Palau, August 25, 2023. Smith is a combat engineer officer with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 10:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897037
    VIRIN: 230914-M-HG547-7001
    PIN: 7001
    Filename: DOD_109883935
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: PELELIU, PW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video Portraits: 1st Lt. Meghan Smith, by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MLG
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Peleliu
    video portraits
    IMEF24

