USAID YouthPower beneficiary Saoud “Kareem” Abu Ayshe speaks about his business project.

From using a tiny table in his bedroom to running a fully equipped workshop – 18-year-old Saoud “Kareem” Abu Ayshe turned his passion for resin into a formal business with USAID’s support.
|10.19.2022
|09.14.2023 10:20
|Interviews
|AQABA FREE ZONE, JO
Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Jordan)
United States Agency for International Development (USAID)
