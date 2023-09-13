Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAID YouthPower beneficiary Saoud “Kareem” Abu Ayshe speaks about his business project.

    AQABA FREE ZONE, JORDAN

    10.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    From using a tiny table in his bedroom to running a fully equipped workshop – 18-year-old Saoud “Kareem” Abu Ayshe turned his passion for resin into a formal business with USAID’s support.

    Date Taken: 10.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 10:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 897036
    VIRIN: 221019-O-GC748-5616
    Filename: DOD_109883894
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: AQABA FREE ZONE, JO 

    Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Jordan)

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    jordan
    small business
    usaid
    entrepreneur
    youthpower

