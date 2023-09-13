This is an animation made for a social media post commemorating this year's Hispanic Heritage Month. HHM is observed every September 15th through October 15th as a means of respecting and celebrating Hispanic cultures, traditions, and history.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 09:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|897027
|VIRIN:
|230914-F-ME505-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109883827
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month 2023, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
