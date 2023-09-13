Woman's Equality Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897014" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Yokota Air Base hosted a Woman's Equality event at the Officer's Club. This was to recognize all the hard work and effort women have done to achieve the same opportunities as men do today. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)