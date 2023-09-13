Yokota Air Base hosted a Woman's Equality event at the Officer's Club. This was to recognize all the hard work and effort women have done to achieve the same opportunities as men do today. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 01:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|897014
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109883306
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Woman's Equality Day, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT