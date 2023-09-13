Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Woman's Equality Day

    JAPAN

    09.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosted a Woman's Equality event at the Officer's Club. This was to recognize all the hard work and effort women have done to achieve the same opportunities as men do today. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 01:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897014
    VIRIN: 230908-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_109883306
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    This work, Woman's Equality Day, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota Air Base
    Woman's Equality

