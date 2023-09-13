Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KT Wiz vs LG Twins Baseball Game

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson 

    AFN Humphreys

    South Korean baseball teams, the KT Wiz and the LG Twins, play a game at the Sajik Baseball Stadium located in Suwon, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. Baseball can be a great way for South Korean and U.S. service members alike to relax and recuperate as well as spend time in the local community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 21:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897000
    VIRIN: 230906-F-NN190-3040
    Filename: DOD_109883041
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KT Wiz vs LG Twins Baseball Game, by SrA Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baseball
    Sports
    Katusa
    Sajik
    Sajik Baseball Stadium

