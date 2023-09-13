KT Wiz vs LG Twins Baseball Game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



South Korean baseball teams, the KT Wiz and the LG Twins, play a game at the Sajik Baseball Stadium located in Suwon, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. Baseball can be a great way for South Korean and U.S. service members alike to relax and recuperate as well as spend time in the local community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson)