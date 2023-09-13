Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warfighter Performance Research at the US Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Video by Amanda Wagner 

    Naval Health Research Center

    Naval Health Research Center's Warfighter Performance researchers speak about the collaboration of 6 different teams with the US Marine Mountain Warfare Training Center, examining the impact of cold weather on cognitive and physical readiness and recovery.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 21:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896996
    VIRIN: 230914-N-MS318-1001
    PIN: 091423
    Filename: DOD_109883034
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warfighter Performance Research at the US Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, by Amanda Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Warfighter
    Thermal Physiology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT