A video recap of the annual Air Fest at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 10, 2023. The Air Fest highlights the partnership between U.S. and Japan Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa and Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 19:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896988
|VIRIN:
|230910-F-MK454-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109882935
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|JP
This work, Misawa Air Fest 2023, by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
