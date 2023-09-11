Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchange Hiring with Andrea Frazier, GM, Puerto Rico Consolidated Exchange, Veteran

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2023

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Andrea Frazier, GM, Puerto Rico Consolidated Exchange and Veteran, spotlights the Exchange Hiring.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896921
    VIRIN: 081323-D-DO482-1113
    Filename: DOD_109881723
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Hiring with Andrea Frazier, GM, Puerto Rico Consolidated Exchange, Veteran, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com
    Exchange Hiring

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT