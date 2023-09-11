A graphic depicts a timeline of the history of women at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 26, 2023. Women's Equality Day commemorates the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment and and highlights the continued efforts of women striving for equality. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Corinna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 10:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896894
|VIRIN:
|230826-F-NB682-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109881379
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's Equality Day, by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT