Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Equality Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    A graphic depicts a timeline of the history of women at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 26, 2023. Women's Equality Day commemorates the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment and and highlights the continued efforts of women striving for equality. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Corinna Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 10:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896894
    VIRIN: 230826-F-NB682-1001
    Filename: DOD_109881379
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day, by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Women's Equality Day
    Holloman AFB
    49th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT