Members from the 39th Communications Squadron participate in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 7, 2023. Members wore mission oriented protective posture gear and conduct post attack reconnaissance sweeps during the training. Regularly conducting emergency exercises help ensure 39th Air Base Wing members are always ready, reliable and responsive.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 09:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896884
|VIRIN:
|230913-F-AP057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109881156
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 39th COMS participates in a CBRN exercise, by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
