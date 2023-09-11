Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th COMS participates in a CBRN exercise

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    09.07.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 39th Communications Squadron participate in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 7, 2023. Members wore mission oriented protective posture gear and conduct post attack reconnaissance sweeps during the training. Regularly conducting emergency exercises help ensure 39th Air Base Wing members are always ready, reliable and responsive.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 09:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896884
    VIRIN: 230913-F-AP057-1001
    Filename: DOD_109881156
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    This work, 39th COMS participates in a CBRN exercise, by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    turkey
    cbrn
    39 abw
    coms

