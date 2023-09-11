Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Rap with Eamonn Knights, DLA Energy (open caption, no emblem)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet a DLA champion! Eamonn Knights, DLA Energy, is not only a champion member of team DLA, he's also a competitive dance champion. In this episode of the DLA Rap, Eamonn shares his inspirational story. Watch and learn. #DLARap #DLA Energy

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 17:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896849
    VIRIN: 230912-D-LU733-1815
    PIN: 505741-J
    Filename: DOD_109880168
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Rap with Eamonn Knights, DLA Energy (open caption, no emblem), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA101

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT