    D.C. Air National Guard on display at Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull

    DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, engage with the public during the Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull at Dulles International Airport, September 9, 2023. Attendees had an opportunity to speak with pilots, maintainers, recruiters and get up-close views of an F-16 and C-40 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright and Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 15:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896840
    VIRIN: 230909-F-PL327-8514
    Filename: DOD_109879869
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Air National Guard on display at Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Plane Pull
    DCNG
    DCANG
    Capital Guardians
    113WG
    Dulles Day

