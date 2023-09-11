Members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, engage with the public during the Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull at Dulles International Airport, September 9, 2023. Attendees had an opportunity to speak with pilots, maintainers, recruiters and get up-close views of an F-16 and C-40 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright and Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 15:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896840
|VIRIN:
|230909-F-PL327-8514
|Filename:
|DOD_109879869
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, D.C. Air National Guard on display at Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT