Mieke Eoyang, deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, and Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, brief the news media at the Pentagon.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 14:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|896836
|Filename:
|DOD_109879822
|Length:
|00:25:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defense Officials Hold Briefing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT